Christmas Eve tragedy: Two dead and teen hospitalised after head-on smash

Christmas Eve tragedy has struck with a double fatality at Mount Richmond this morning.

A man and woman died in a head-on collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a Holden Trax on Portland Nelson Road at about 10.25am this morning.

The two deceased were travelling in the Holden.

A teenage girl, who was in the rear of the Holden, has been airlifted to hospital.

Another man, believed to be in his 40s, has also been taken to hospital.

The driver of the Jeep sustained non-life threatening injuries. He is assisting police with their enquiries.

The tragic deaths bring Victoria’s 2020 road toll to 208.