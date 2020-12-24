3AW
Christmas rush: Melburnians hit the markets

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
Markets across Melbourne experienced a last minute rush of shoppers early this morning.

Stan Liacos, the CEO of the Queen Victoria Market, said they were happy with numbers.

“The traders were telling me it was very much comparable to past Christmases, and we think that’s a good outcome given the horrid year we have had.

“It was really busy, a great festive season week for the traders, and we are so pleased, so pleased for our many traders.”

He thanked Melburnians for their support, and said the market would be back up and running on Sunday.

3AW Drive
