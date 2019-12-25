3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Christmas vacation! Burnso’s New..

Christmas vacation! Burnso’s New York observations

7 hours ago
burnso's christmas holiday

3AW Breakfast’s John Burns is in New York for Christmas and was kind enough to have a chat with Kate and Tony on Christmas day (American time!).

He was strolling along fifth avenue at the time!

Burnso had one major observation.

“No wonder the American car industry is stuffed. Every single car on the road is a Toyota!” he said.

He said he needs a translator for the New York accent, and gave it a crack himself (much to our delight).

Burnso also explained why he always seeks out a cold Christmas climate.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Burnso!

burnso's christmas holiday
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.