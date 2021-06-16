3AW
Cinema among half a dozen exposure sites added late last night

6 hours ago
3AW News
Six new exposure sites, including five within Crown Casino, were added to the Department of Health website last night.

A positive case attended a screening of Cruella at Village Cinemas Crown on Saturday night.

Cinema seven is listed as a tier one exposure site from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Anyone who was there must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days.

The cinema’s foyer and snack bar is a tier two site from 7.15pm to 8pm and again from 9.45pm to 10.30pm on Saturday.

Gradi at Crown and the public toilets in the Crown Casino level one foot court are also tier two exposure sites.

A Pascoe Vale service station has also been identified as a tier two site.

Meanwhile, several stores at Brunswick’s Barkly Square were identified as exposure sites yesterday afternoon, along with a Brunswick bagel shop, Chatime Westfield Airport West, Coles Coburg North, Australia Post in Hadfield and Myer in Bourke Street.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE

