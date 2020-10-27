3AW
Cinema operators say they’ve been ignored by the government

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Cinema operators say they’ve been ignored by the government when it comes to Victoria’s roadmap to recovery from COVID-19.

They still don’t know when they can open.

“We were previously listed as November 23, so long as there was 14 consecutive days of zero cases,” Benjamin Zeccola, Chief Executive Officer of Palace Cinemas, told Tom Elliott.

“However, as it stands, there is no date for cinemas, at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

