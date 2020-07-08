City exodus: Melburnians flee to the coast as lockdown looms

Melburnians are reportedly leaving the city en masse before lockdown restrictions come into force at 11.59pm.

Under the lockdown restrictions, those who are on holiday before the restrictions begin may remain outside of the lockdown zone.

Mark told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott, that traffic was bumper-to-bumper on EastLink, heading towards the Mornington Peninsula.

“I’ve never seen it this busy,” he said.

Mornington Peninsula resident, Claire, said her area had already been overrun by visitors.

“We are being inundated by tourists,” she said.

“It started yesterday.”

Meanwhile, at Phillip Island, Nathan said the situation is similar.

“The locals are in shock here. It’s like Christmas,” he told Heidi Murphy.

“All day, the bridge has been packed. ”

PIC: 9 News Melbourne