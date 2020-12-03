3AW
City of Ballarat defends controversial Australia Day move

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street
The City of Ballarat has come under criticism for cancelling its Australia Day fireworks out of “respect” for local Indigenous communities.

3AW Drive received several calls from angry residents, who said it was not at all mentioned prior to the recent council elections.

“It’s important for me to point out that we aren’t ‘cancelling’ Australia Day,” City of Ballarat Mayor, Daniel Moloney, told Tom Elliott.

“We are still going to have citizenship ceremonies and barbeques and smaller events, within the COVID rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear the City of Ballarat Mayor speak with 3AW

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

