City of Ballarat defends controversial Australia Day move

The City of Ballarat has come under criticism for cancelling its Australia Day fireworks out of “respect” for local Indigenous communities.

3AW Drive received several calls from angry residents, who said it was not at all mentioned prior to the recent council elections.

“It’s important for me to point out that we aren’t ‘cancelling’ Australia Day,” City of Ballarat Mayor, Daniel Moloney, told Tom Elliott.

“We are still going to have citizenship ceremonies and barbeques and smaller events, within the COVID rules.”

