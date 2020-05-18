City of Melbourne staff asked to include preferred gender pronoun on emails

City of Melbourne staff have been asked to include their preferred gender pronoun on their emails, in a move that’s caught Tom Elliott’s attention.

It includes titles such as he, she, they and many others.

Dr Lauren Rosewarne, Senior Lecturer in the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Melbourne, said it wasn’t complicated to follow and was simply inclusive, which could only be a good thing.

“If you went to the doctor and I didn’t know their gender, I’d ask you what did ‘they’ say,” she explained.

