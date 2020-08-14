3AW
City of Melbourne ‘temporarily suspends’ some parking restrictions

2 hours ago
3aw news

The City of Melbourne is temporarily suspending parking restrictions in “green sign” bays across the CBD.

It comes following several cases of health care workers being fined while working lengthy shifts as Victoria grapples with COVID-19.

The City of Melbourne said it had been advised by the Victorian Government to suspend parking restrictions and fees in green sign parking bays across the municipality during stage four restrictions.

Parking inspectors WILL continue to enforce restrictions for red sign parking bays, such as;

  • disability parking spaces (for vehicles without a permit).
  • no stopping areas.
  • tow-away clearways.
  • loading zones.
  • any other case where a vehicle creates a risk to public safety or access (whether in a green sign or red sign parking bay).

The City of Melbourne said it had issued a further 5000 temporary parking permits to frontline emergency workers involved in the response to COVID-19.

For more information, please visit: www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/parking

