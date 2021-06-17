City of Melbourne to launch an independent review into city’s transport plan

The Melbourne City Council has voted in favour of conducting an independent review of the city’s transport plan.

It comes after the council embarked on a bike lane building spree, provoking an angry reaction from some trades over lost parking space and increased traffic.

Councillor at the City of Melbourne Roshena Campbell says she has different view to that of her colleagues.

“The City of Melbourne’s position is one that focuses on active transport, while my view is a little bit different,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“The feedback I’ve had from people, is that at the moment, because of the bike lanes it is incredibly difficult.

“There are bottlenecks created … a lot of streets are down to one lane.

“If people’s commutes are getting longer at a time when employers are saying you can work from home, that will provide a disincentive for them to return to CBD workplaces.”

