City of Melbourne to start re-imposing parking restrictions from Monday
The moratorium on “green sign” parking restrictions is almost over.
3AW Drive was alerted to the news by caller Tim on Wednesday.
The City of Melbourne has since confirmed his claims.
The council will start re-imposing those restrictions and fining drivers from Monday.
It told 3AW Drive the move would “create more vehicle turnover and improve access to businesses and essential services in the city.”
The restrictions were initially suspended after several cases emerged of health care workers being fined while working lengthy shifts in Victoria’s fight against COVID-19.