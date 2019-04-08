City of Yarra Mayor promises dog poo crackdown

The City of Yarra is cracking down on dog poo.

Tom Elliott received a letter in the mail from the council on Friday, reminding residents of their responsibility to clean up after their dogs.

Yarra Mayor Danae Bosler said the council has received roughly 30 complaints about animal waste in the last year, prompting further action.

“We’ll have some proactive patrollers in the coming weeks around Fitzroy,” she told 3AW Drive.

“We have a park ranger, two officers specifically for animal complaints as well as a handful of general law compliance officers – any of that team can issue a fine if they see a breach.

Cr Bosler said the council’s number one priority was ensuring residents were doing the right thing by cleaning up after their animals.

“We really love it when dog owners tell other dog owners they’re doing the wrong thing,” she said.

