City of Yarra residents to receive ‘warnings’ over recycling habits

City of Yarra residents, you’ve been warned.

The council will be policing recycling habits closely in the coming weeks and will issue warnings if they’re not happy with how you’re handling your rubbish.

It comes on the back of a huge demand for recycling following a COVID-driven rise in online shopping.

The council recently introduced a fortnightly collection of recycling, leading Tom Elliott to question why the council didn’t simply return to a weekly collection to address the problem.

Cr Stephen Jolly, Yarra City Councillor, agrees.

“But unfortunately, at this stage, they (the majority of council) are sticking to their guns,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock