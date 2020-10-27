CITY REOPENS: Melburnians flocked to restaurants, bars and shops at midnight

Restaurants, bars and stores across the city have wasted no time in reopening.

Many businesses flung open their doors for the first time in more than 100 days at the stroke of midnight, as the lockdown rules on retail and hospitality eased.

At Cherry Bar in AC/DC Lane, patrons started lining up at about 11.45pm.

Meanwhile, shoppers formed huge lines outside Kmart in Campbellfield.

Spotlight in Box Hill also quickly reached capacity and as customers shopped through the night.

This morning, queues are already building outside Nike in the CBD.

Beauty services will also reopen today, with capacity limits.