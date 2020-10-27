3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • CITY REOPENS: Melburnians flocked to..

CITY REOPENS: Melburnians flocked to restaurants, bars and shops at midnight

2 hours ago
nine news

Restaurants, bars and stores across the city have wasted no time in reopening.

Many businesses flung open their doors for the first time in more than 100 days at the stroke of midnight, as the lockdown rules on retail and hospitality eased.

At Cherry Bar in AC/DC Lane, patrons started lining up at about 11.45pm.

Meanwhile, shoppers formed huge lines outside Kmart in Campbellfield.

Spotlight in Box Hill also quickly reached capacity and as customers shopped through the night.

This morning, queues are already building outside Nike in the CBD.

Beauty services will also reopen today, with capacity limits.

 

nine news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332