City traders plead for workers to return to the CBD

Business owners in Melbourne’s CBD are desperately urging workers to come back to the city.

The state government pushed back the return of 50 per cent of private sector workers and 25 per cent of the public sector, which was slated for January 11, due to the Black Rock COVID-19 cluster.

A decision on whether more workers will be allowed to return to the office next Monday looms.

Lord mayor Sally Capp says businesses are on the brink.

“After the year we had last year, every day is a make or break day for many city businesses,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We’re used to having about a million people come into the city each day, and about half of those were city workers.

“We would like to see not just an increase but a return.”

