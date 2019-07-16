Cladding crisis: ‘We should’ve learnt from Japan’

A building industry expert says the Victorian cladding crisis should have been dealt with 10 years ago.

The government is looking at new laws to fast track legal action against dodgy builders after yesterday confirming taxpayers face a $600 million bill to fix the cladding issue.

500 residential buildings are most at risk.

Phil Dwyer from the Builders Collective of Australia told Ross and John we can learn from Japan, scoffing at the argument that it’s “worldwide problem”.

“In Japan, for argument’s sake — no cladding, no fires, no anything.

“Banned right from the outset, never got into the country.”

The dangers of flammable cladding were again made clear earlier this month when an apartment building caught fire on Spencer St (pictured above).