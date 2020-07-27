3AW
Claims a ban on junk food advertising will help our fight against COVID-19

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

It’s claimed a ban on junk food advertising before 9pm would help in Australia’s fight against COVID-19.

How? Healthier people have been shown to have a better chance of fighting off the coronavirus.

Dr Zac Turner, a medical professional with a keen interest in proactive preventative healthcare, said advertising ultimately

“We ban guns after a terrible incident, we now have this once in a lifetime chance to start changing the way we think about fast food and things that are really bad for us,” he said.

