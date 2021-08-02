Claims a Census question is creating ‘misleading’ religion data

There are calls to change the wording of the question about religion in the census, with claims it’s creating misleading data.

The Rationalist Society of Australia says it works on the presupposition a person is religious.

President Dr Meredith Doig OAM told Tom Elliott that did not reflect modern Australia.

She said it was of concern when the ABS data is used help guide future funding decisions.

Hypothetically, 25 per cent of Australians could identify as Catholic in the Census when in reality only half of that number may actually practice the faith.

“They have changed it (the question) in the past,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear what they want it changed to

Picture by Getty iStock