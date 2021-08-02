3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Claims a Census question is creating ‘misleading’ religion data

5 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Claims a Census question is creating ‘misleading’ religion data

There are calls to change the wording of the question about religion in the census, with claims it’s creating misleading data.

The Rationalist Society of Australia says it works on the presupposition a person is religious.

President Dr Meredith Doig OAM told Tom Elliott that did not reflect modern Australia.

She said it was of concern when the ABS data is used help guide future funding decisions.

Hypothetically, 25 per cent of Australians could identify as Catholic in the Census when in reality only half of that number may actually practice the faith.

“They have changed it (the question) in the past,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear what they want it changed to

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332