Clash over controversial tweet: Hinch stands by claims surrounding alleged details of Bundoora attack

Senator Derryn Hinch is standing by his controversial tweet that revealed graphic alleged details of the attack on Aya Maasarwe.

Victoria Police told the court hearing for her alleged killer on Saturday that details of the case must be kept private as her family hadn’t yet been informed of them.

Neil Mitchell said the tweet had done potentially “enormous damage” to the victim’s family and friends.

But Mr Hinch wasn’t shying away during a heated clash on Tuesday.

He insists the details needed to be made public before an arrest was made for the sake of community safety.

“I did it for a reason,” Mr Hinch said.

“I know some people disagree with me.

“I stand by it.”

