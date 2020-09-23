Class action filed against hotel quarantine security companies

A class action lawsuit with up to 20,000 possible plaintiffs has been filed with the Supreme Court.

It will seek damages against two security companies who had contracts for the ill-fated hotel quarantine program.

The inquiry has been told Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19 can be directly traced back to two hotels.

Those pushing the case say anybody infected since that happened would be eligible to pursue legal action.

Principal Lawyer at Arnold Thomas & Becker, Kim Price, told Neil Mitchell the damages would rang from funeral expenses right up to decades of lost earnings for those who have suffered long-term health impacts as a result of contracting the virus and can no longer work.

Dragan Markovic lost his father to the coronavirus while living in aged care and is the lead plaintiff.

“I’m just looking for justice,” he told Neil Mitchell.

