Cleaned out: Footy club hit by thieves — again

FIRST ON THE RUMOUR FILE

Thieves have targeted a Melbourne footy club for the second time in less than a week, this time ruining a Father’s Day charity event.

As first reported on the 3AW Rumour File, Nearly $1000 of food including hot dogs, bacon, milk and soft drink have been stolen from the Port Melbourne Colts Junior Football Club.

The stock was being stored for this Saturday’s ‘Dad’s Football Carnival’, which was to raise money for Port Melbourne Primary School.

This latest incident comes five days after cash and credits cards were stolen from the Colts’ senior footballers while they played against Mordialloc last weekend.

“This was the last event for the season. Thank goodness the rest of our goods are now stored off-site,” the club has now said on its Facebook page.

“Not happy. If you know anything please contact us or the police.”

Club secretary Annette Maloney said she is “devastated” by the thefts.

“They’ve taken hot dogs, they’ve taken hamburgs, cheese, milk, you name it, they’ve taken it,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Who does this sort of stuff?”

The club is rallying to have the stolen goods replaced, so the Father’s Day fundraiser can go ahead.

Bertocchi Smallgoods CEO Peter Paolino got in touch to lend a hand.

“We’ll help you,” he said.

“We’ll do what we need to do as a community.”

Press PLAY below for more.