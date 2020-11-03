3AW
Clean-up continues after crowds pack Melbourne’s beaches on sunny Cup Day

8 hours ago
Article image for Clean-up continues after crowds pack Melbourne’s beaches on sunny Cup Day

(Image: 9News)

The cleanup continues at St Kilda foreshore after Cup Day revellers partied well into the night.

Melburnians packed the city’s beaches as the mercury skyrocketed on yesterday’s public holiday.

Crowds were so big that social distancing was near impossible.

With mask-wearing not necessary while eating, drinking and swimming, scores of people on the packed beaches were not wearing masks.

3AW reporter Pat Mitchell says St Kilda Beach is surprisingly clean this morning

“I think all the council workers got here before I could see all the carnage,” he told Ross and Russel.

Council workers are combing the beach for bottles and other rubbish.

“I’ve seen a couple of people just making their way home around 5.30am with some blankets around their shoulders,” Pat Mitchell said.

Police are yet to provide any figures around the number of fines issued.

Press PLAY below for more.

