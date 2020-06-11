3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Clever quarantine work pods that..

Clever quarantine work pods that could get you back in the office sooner

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Image: Q.workntine / Mohamed Radwan

Offices will likely look different when we return to work after COVID-19.

Open floor offices are out, so a designer has come up with a novel way to get people back in the office while reducing the risk of spreading disease.

The air tight hexagonal pods, called Q.workntine, were designed by Egyptian architect and designer Mohamed Radwan.

The clever design was last month awarded in the Responsible Design cateogry at the DNA Paris Design Awards.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332