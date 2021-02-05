‘Click and collect’ supermarket shopping on the rise

“Click and collect” supermarket shopping is the way of the future, according to consumer experts.

But Tom Elliott has several reservations.

The concept has exploded due to COVID-19, with drive-thru shopping services adapting to the pandemic.

Tom Elliott said it became complicated with fresh fruit and vegetables, with different people having different preferences on ripeness.

“That’s certainly one of the challenging categories,” Professor Gary Mortimer, Consumer Expert from Queensland University of Technology, said.

Regardless, Professor Mortimer said the prominence of click and collect would only continue to grow.

