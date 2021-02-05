3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Click and collect’ supermarket shopping..

‘Click and collect’ supermarket shopping on the rise

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘Click and collect’ supermarket shopping on the rise

“Click and collect” supermarket shopping is the way of the future, according to consumer experts.

But Tom Elliott has several reservations.

The concept has exploded due to COVID-19, with drive-thru shopping services adapting to the pandemic.

Tom Elliott said it became complicated with fresh fruit and vegetables, with different people having different preferences on ripeness.

“That’s certainly one of the challenging categories,” Professor Gary Mortimer, Consumer Expert from Queensland University of Technology, said.

Regardless, Professor Mortimer said the prominence of click and collect would only continue to grow.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332