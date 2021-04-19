Click Frenzy Travel returns on Tuesday at 7pm, giving travellers the opportunity to snap up a bargain.

The frenzy will be live for around 53 hours.

Managing Director of Click Frenzy, Grant Arnott, told Dee Dee Dunleavy the frenzy is very domestic and NZ focused this year.

“There are over 100 deals all up on offer,” he said.

“We are excited the timing is right for the NZ bubbe to open.

“Virgin has there flight frenzy happening with us, up to 30 per cent off to over 25 destinations.”

Mr Arnott said the frenzy also included international flights.

“This is more for the longer term … if you did book to take advantage of the deal, if there was a travel ban, you would be looked after,” he told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“The travel industry has really adapted over the last 12 months, we are seeing flexible conditions with all of the major carriers.

“Again knowing that travellers will have some have hesitation in booking flights particularly international.

“That’s why there is great deals on offer and great flexibility that comes along with that, if you are unable to travel due to travel bans, it will be refund applicable.”

Press PLAY to hear more about Click Frenzy Travel.