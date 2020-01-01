Clifton Creek boy loses both his home and school in bushfire inferno

A Clifton Creek family of five have lost everything in the bushfires.

Their house burnt to the ground, with only a shed left on their property.

Jake Brunswick (10), his mum Bree, her partner Jim, and siblings Ashley, 15, and Joey, 3 were forced to flee when fire struck.

Jake also lost his school in the blaze, which was next to the family’s home.

The family are now staying with Clifton Creek Primary School Principal, Sue Paul.

Bree said her partner tried to defend the house, but had to leave when the inferno got too intense.

“The kids and I, and the dog, packed an overnight bag, some documents and one or two important items and went to my parents,” she told 3AW’s Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John.

“My partner Jim did stay with three of his friends, to defend the house.

“Unfortunately it was just too intense and the ember attacks were just so widespread.”

The Brunswick children have taken the loss hard, but the generosity of the community has lifted their spirits.

“My son … was upset about his guitar and someone generously came and gave him one, and someone took my daughter shopping,” Bree said.

“I think they’re feeling a bit more positive now.

“We never really thought it would happen.”

The family have asked people who are not impacted by the disaster not to come to the area just for a look. There are sightseers taking photos of damaged homes and it’s very distressing for the locals who have lost everything.

Image (above): Clifton Creek Primary School

Image (above): The Brunswick family’s home.

