Climate Change protesters defend disruption in the CBD

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Climate Change protesters defend disruption in the CBD

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion have marched through the city, defending the “minor” disruption they’re causing in the CBD.

They’ve blocked major intersections, causing police to stop trams and traffic.

Police physically removed some protesters from the road who refused to move on.

Another protest designed to disrupt traffic is scheduled for 3pm tomorrow, with protesters to illegally camp at Carlton Gardens this week while staging their protests.

Victoria Police revealed on Monday some 2000 police were being reassigned from regular duty to manage the issue.

But Spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, Miriam Robinson, told Tom Elliott the disruption is justified.

“A minor bit of disruption to the city, a bit of traffic, is not going to make a huge impact on people,” she said.

“What will make a huge impact on people is letting the climate run out of control, which it is already doing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PICTURE: 9 News

Tom Elliott
News
131332