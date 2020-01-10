Climate Change protesters defy requests, hold large rally in CBD

Protesters have defied requests from both government and emergency services, turning out on their droves for a climate change rally in the CBD.

The group, called Uni Students for Climate Justice, were expecting hundreds upon hundreds of people to join them outside the State Library on Friday night.

And they did.

They are demanding the government;

Pay “all firefighters” and give the force “full funding.”

Provide “genuine relief and aid for affected communities.”

Begin the “immediate rapid transition away from fossil fuels.”

They also want Prime Minister Scott Morrison sacked.

Premier Daniel Andrews, Emergency Service Minister Lisa Neville and UFU boss Peter Marshall all told 3AW this week they didn’t believe the timing of the protest was appropriate, given the dangerous fire conditions Victoria is facing right now.

It’s claimed the government has been forced to take police and paramedics away from fire zones to deal with the protest in Melbourne.

But Anneke Demanuele, Uni Students for Climate Justice representative, said the group would “not be intimidated” out of the protest.

“I really reject the idea that it’s the protesters that are a drain on resources,” she said.

“I reckon one of the biggest drains on resources in our society is the fossil fuel industry.”

(PIC: Getty Images (taken at a Climate Change protest in Melbourne on September 20, 2019)