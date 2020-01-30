Climate protesters plan to cause as much CBD disruption as possible, despite oppressive conditions

Climate Change activists have rejected suggestions their planned “flash mob” protests in the CBD on Friday will do their cause more harm than good.

Melburnians trying to get home from work in the city will be sweltering in 43 degree heat and battling unusually high humidity.

And there’s every chance they’ll have their trip home interrupted by protesters.

Natalie Acreman from Uni Students for Climate Justice said those wishing to take part should arrive at the state library at 5pm.

But she wouldn’t reveal where they’d head from there.

Acreman told Neil Mitchell the whole idea of the protest was disruption, with protests to “pop up” spontaneously at intersections.

Neil Mitchell said the protesters risked putting people offside, some of who may agree with the activists on the issue.

But Acreman didn’t agree.

“That’s just never been our experience,” she said.

(Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)