Clinical trials to begin “almost immediately” of new CAR-T cancer treatment in Melbourne

Melbourne will soon become home to one of the world’s breakthrough cancer treatments, that patients currently have to go to the US to receive.

As reported in The Herald Sun Melbourne’s Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre will become a global hub for the radical and lifesaving treatment, called CAR-T therapy under a $500 million bost to health funding in Victoria.

Neil Mitchell listeners will remember Gina Argiro, with whom Neil spoke in February, who in currently in Boston receiving the treatment.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Neil Mitchell $80 million will go towards the centre at the Peter Mac centre.

“What that does is bring, probably the world’s leading breakthrough treatment for cancer, CAR-T therapy to Melbourne,” Mr Hunt said.

“It puts Melbourne at the global forefront of cancer treatment.

“But above all else it gives hope for patients.

“Right now, they will start to do clinical trials in this space, almost immediately.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

“It does look like a significant step,” Neil said.