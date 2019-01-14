Clive Palmer blasted after unsolicited texts, says he’ll send more

Clive Palmer is sending out more unsolicited texts despite receiving over 3000 complaints from the 5.6 million Australian voters he’s already contacted.

The United Australia Party founder, who wants to return to Canberra, won’t reveal how he got hold of the phone numbers but insists the campaign has been a success.

More texts were sent on Monday, prompting more complaints and frustration from receivers about contacted without their permission.

Was not expecting this afternoon text on my NSW work phone…

Go away, Clive Palmer. No one likes these unsolicited texts. pic.twitter.com/IfcySIrUll — Emmy 🎮🎲 (@emmerleener) January 14, 2019

How did I get a text message from the Clive Palmer party? 🤔 and the authorisation page is v v broken pic.twitter.com/JiLPCIJIXa — Kelly (@kellyyyllek) January 11, 2019

Mr Palmer maintains it’s legal for political parties to contact voters via SMS.

Australia Privacy Foundation Chair David Vaile tells Ross Greenwood Mr Palmer is “taking advantage” of an exemption in the Spam Act.

He says commercial electronic messages are required to include an unsubscribe button, but political messages are not.

