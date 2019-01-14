3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Clive Palmer blasted after unsolicited texts, says he’ll send more

5 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Clive Palmer

Clive Palmer is sending out more unsolicited texts despite receiving over 3000 complaints from the 5.6 million Australian voters he’s already contacted.

The United Australia Party founder, who wants to return to Canberra, won’t reveal how he got hold of the phone numbers but insists the campaign has been a success.

More texts were sent on Monday, prompting more complaints and frustration from receivers about contacted without their permission.

Mr Palmer maintains it’s legal for political parties to contact voters via SMS.

Australia Privacy Foundation Chair David Vaile tells Ross Greenwood Mr Palmer is “taking advantage” of an exemption in the Spam Act.

He says commercial electronic messages are required to include an unsubscribe button, but political messages are not.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Ross Greenwood
AustraliaMoneyNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332