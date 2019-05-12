Clive Palmer spotted holidaying in Fiji

First on The Rumour File

United Australia Party leader and businessman Clive Palmer is holidaying in Fiji, just a week out from the federal election.

A caller to The Rumour File alerted 3AW Breakfast to Mr Palmer’s overseas getaway.

“My friend was very lucky over the weekend to get a fantastic selfie with Clive Palmer over in Fiji, having a great time,” the caller said.

Judy also contacted 3AW from Fiji to say she had spotted the United Australia Party leader.

“I left the country to escape all his phone calls and ads and there he was in my face,” she said.

“He looked very happy here, so if he’s run out of dough he’s not worried about it.”

Chris Uhlmann, Nine News political editor, said Mr Palmer has a good chance of being elected to the Senate.

“He’s done a deal with the government which means he’ll get some of their preferences. I think that was always what this was about … Getting Clive Palmer into the senate in Queensland.”

“If you have a bucket load of money to spend then clearly you can buy yourself about four or five percentage points in the national polls,” Mr Uhlmann said.

“Clive probably will be a rather large presence in our senate for the next six years.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Chris Uhlmann had to say about Clive Palmer’s chances at the upcoming election.