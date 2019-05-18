Clive Palmer volunteer allegedly exposes himself at school polling booth

A volunteer for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party has been removed from a school in Sydney’s south-west after allegedly exposing himself at a polling booth.

Just after 10am, the man got into an argument with multiple people at the Bankstown Public School polling booth on Restweel Street.

The man allegedly exposed himself in front of at least three women and one man, causing police to be called.

Police have confirmed the incident in a statement to Macquarie Radio, saying the 62-year-old man was “issued with an infringement notice for offensive conduct and a move-on direction”.

Nine/Fairfax papers are reporting the man has been fined and has approached the United Australia Party for comment.

Clive Palmer is running candidates in 150 out of 151 lower house seats and is in contention himself for a Queensland Senate seat.