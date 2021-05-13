Close call: Police helicopter incident near Mt Baw Baw under investigation

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Close call told the Rumour File a new police helicopter was involved in a near crash in March.

Police confirm the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating an incident involving one of their helicopters.

They say a cockpit warning went off while the Airwing was over the Mount Baw Baw area on March 4, causing the pilot to react.

The incident required notification to the ATSB.

