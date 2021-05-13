3AW
Close call: Police helicopter incident near Mt Baw Baw under investigation

5 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Close call told the Rumour File a new police helicopter was involved in a near crash in March.

Police confirm the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating an incident involving one of their helicopters.

They say a cockpit warning went off while the Airwing was over the Mount Baw Baw area on March 4, causing the pilot to react.

The incident required notification to the ATSB.

Press PLAY below for the Rumour File call

News
