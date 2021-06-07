Closed and left out: Forgotten regional Victorian businesses fall between the cracks 

A gap in government support measures has left some regional Victorians unable to work, but also ineligible to receive lockdown financial assistance.

Some businesses are unable to reopen under regional Victoria’s current restrictions, but they’re only eligible for half of the state government assistance their city counterparts.

Owner of Prouse Swim School in Horsham, Kerryn Prouse, says her business is one that’s fallen between the cracks.

“Outdoor pools can open in regional Victoria, but not indoor pools, and swim schools are run at indoor pools,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re not allowed to open at all.”

Ms Prouse has applied for a $2500 business support fund grant from the state government, but says it’s not fair that Melbourne-based swim schools are eligible to receive twice as much.

“We are still closed and our fellow swim schools in Melbourne, because they’re in lockdown, can apply for $5000,” she said.

Ms Prouse says federal assistance has left her staff in a challenging position, too.

“My staff are not working and the Commonwealth government assistance for employees … my staff aren’t eligible for that because we’re in regional Victoria and we’re ‘open’,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the forgotten businesses who have fallen between the cracks