C’mon Aussie, C’mon: Iconic anthem returns for women’s cricket team

Iconic cricket anthem, C’mon Aussie, C’mon, is back, this time for the Australian women’s cricket team.

Commonwealth Bank has launched a campaign reprising the jingle, which first became a hit during the World Series Cricket in 1978.

The new ad is part of a massive campaign building-up to the T20 Women’s World Cup final in March.

The ad, which will be shown on television from Boxing Day, features some of Australia’s biggest female cricket stars including Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healey.

Former AFL marketing manager and business and economics professor at the University of Melbourne, Colin McLeod, says he hopes the reprised jingle works, but he has some doubts.

“I sort of hope this song works because I think women’s cricket deserves a bigger platform than what it’s currently got,” he told 3AW’s Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I have a couple of reservations about it. Probably not the least of which is this is about the fifth time it’s been re-released.”

Mr McLeod said the original jingle was so successful because the cricketers highlighted in it already had huge profiles, but many of the female cricketers in the new song aren’t well known.

“The original one has become an iconic song, and at the time it was created the players that were featured in the song were really well known. They were already household names,” he said.

“I do think it does highlight some of the great features of women’s cricket, this is probably close to Australia’s best sporting team at the moment.”

Image: Albert Perez / Stringer