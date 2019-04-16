Coalition promises to spend millions on vital Victorian seat

The Coalition has ramped up its bid to hold on to the seat of Kooyong at the upcoming election, with Josh Frydenberg announcing two projects on 3AW Mornings.

The federal treasurer said $5 million would be put towards improving Yarra Boulevard, Kew.

He said there had been “issues” on the Boulevard in recent years, including hooning and tacks being placed on the road.

CCTV will be installed as part of the plan.

The announcements didn’t stop there, with Mr Frydenberg also announcing a $1.5 million funding plan for the Walmer Street Bridge.

Many pundits believe Mr Frydenberg faces a battle to hold on to the seat, despite winning with a significant majority last election.

“There is no doubt Victoria is challenging for the Coalition,” he said.

“We saw that play out at the state election.

“But state issues and federal issues are different.”

