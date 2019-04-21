Coastal town in mourning after father and son died trying to rescue a tourist from ocean

The town of Port Campbell is in mourning after losing two of its well-regarded surf lifesaving volunteers, a father and son, who died trying to rescue a tourist from waters.

Dairy farmers Ross and Andy Powell have been remembered as heroes after their rescue boat capsized on Sunday morning.

They were attempting to save a 30-year-old male tourist who got into difficulty at the mouth of the Sherbrook River.

The tourist and another rescuer were winched to safety by a helicopter but the Powells died at the scene.