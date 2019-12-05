Coburg sex attack: Accused charged with 10 counts of rape

(Image: Nathan Templeton / Sunrise)

A man charged with raping a woman at Coburg on Tuesday night has now been charged with a further nine rape offences.

It was still daylight when a woman in her 20s was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted while running along the Merri Creek trail.

She fled to a Brunswick East McDonald’s where she raised the alarm.

Accused attacker Joel Russo was arrested after allegedly trying to hold up a Carlton service station early on Wednesday morning, just hours after the attack on the female jogger.

The 25 year old is now facing a total of 17 charges; 10 rape charges, one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of reckless conduct endangering life, one count of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, and a robbery charge.

Police say all the charges relate to the single victim and incident.

Mr Russo chose not to apply for bail when he faced court and was remanded in custody.