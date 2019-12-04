Coburg sex attack: Man charged with rape over Merri Creek horror

(Image: Nathan Templeton / Sunrise)

A young man has been charged with one count of rape after a jogger was allegedly attacked while running along a creek trail in Melbourne’s north this week.

It was still daylight when the woman, aged in her 20s, was allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted while running along the Merri Creek trail in Coburg on Tuesday evening.

Detectives from the Sexual Crime Squad were told a woman was grabbed from behind as she jogged.

She was able to make her way to a nearby food outlet, where she raised the alarm and the offender fled.

A Coburg man, 25, was nabbed in Carlton about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening the man was charged with rape and also charged over an attempted robbery at a service station in Lygon Street just hours after the sex attack.