Cockatoos shot with arrows in disturbing case of animal cruelty

4 hours ago
warning: graphic content
The Rumour File
At least two cockatoos have been shot by crossbows in Melbourne’s outer-east.

  • CONTENT WARNING: Graphic imagery below

A caller to the Rumour File told Ross and Russel one cockatoo was found shot in the head and another was seen with an arrow through its chest in Wandin North.

One bird was located yesterday and a rescue operation is underway to find the second bird.

“There’s a rescue mission by Vets for Compassion and Wildlife Victoria today to hopefully get him,” the caller said.

Press PLAY below for the call to the Rumour File.

warning: graphic content
News
