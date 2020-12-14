CODE RED: Why there was a ‘massive surge’ in ambulance demand last night

A “massive surge” in demand for ambulances last night led Ambulance Victoria to declare a Code Red — the same emergency level as during the thunderstorm asthma event in 2016.

While critically ill Code 1 Victorians received timely care, those in non-life threatening conditions experienced long wait times and were provided over-the-phone medical care.

General secretary of the Victorian Ambulance Union, Danny Hill, said, at the busiest point last night, there were up to 130 call-outs deemed requiring an ambulance but not able to have one sent to them.

Mr Hill says Code Red emergencies have only been declared a “handful” of times, and last night was “unprecedented in that it’s not tied to anything other than an unusual surge in workload”.

Ambulance Victoria took the unusual step of issuing a tweet asking those whose life was not in danger to contact Nurse on Call.

Mr Hill says he believes COVID-19 drove the surge in call-outs.

“During the COVID environment people probably either haven’t been able to see their GP or haven’t been going to see their GP and the flow on effect is that things hit crisis point and people end up calling an ambulance,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“You see that play out with massive amounts of cases.”

The Rumour File was told Victoria’s ambulance service is suffering a serious staff shortage.

Mr Hill confirmed there is a critical shortage of paramedics, and “they’re relying on people working massive amount of overtime”.

“When you have a big event like last night combined with paramedics who are too fatigued … it hits crisis point.”

Ambulance services have now returned to normal.

