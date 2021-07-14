Coffin confessor: The man who gatecrashes funerals and speaks for the dead

A Queensland man has made a career out of gatecrashing funerals and speaking on behalf of the deceased.

Bill Edgar says it began when he was working for a terminally ill man and he joked about crashing his funeral.

To his shock, the man accepted.

Since then, Mr Edgar has gone along to funerals to announce a bikie was secretly gay an his lover was in the audience, to reveal infidelity and petty crimes, and to tell off a dead man’s best friend for hitting on his deceased mate’s wife.

But not all of his jobs unveil negative secrets.

He has also delivered gifts from beyond the grave and revealed loves the deceased never shared.

“I meet with the clients, they discuss exactly what they want, we put it in writing, we put it in an envelope. At the time of their funeral, I attend the funeral as one of the mourners and at a specific time delegated by the deceased I stand up, introduce myself, open up the envelope and read what’s written,” Mr Edgar explained.

“The person in the casket has something left unsaid and they’ve got to say it.

“The funerals are $10,000 but they don’t need the money where they’re going and I never have a complaint!”

Mr Edgar says he’s even ejected people from funerals at the request of the deceased, and he also does home sweeps to remove sensitive items.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the secrets the ‘coffin confessor’ has revealed