Colac’s COVID-19 concern: Cases confirmed at town’s largest workplace and school

Coronavirus concerns are growing in Colac after confirmed cases at the town’s largest workplace and biggest school.

Nine cases have been linked to the Australian Lamb Company abbatoir since Friday.

The abbatoir has closed for two weeks.

Trinity College Colac has also closed its doors until Thursday after a student who is the child of an abattoir worker returned a positive test.

Liberal member for Polwarth, Richard Riordan, says he believes up to 20 cases may have been detected in the community, but communication from the Department of Health and Human Services is lacking.

“There has been zero information from DHHS,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We know it’s in our largest workplace and we know it’s in our largest school.

“The community needs to know now what the extent of it is and what contact tracing has been put into place.

“We’re not being told what’s going on down here and people are genuinely worried.”

Colac mayor Jason Schram agrees.

“For such a small town, with a population of around 11,000 people, you would think the government would jump on it,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s been a real lack of direction from the DHHS.”

Image: Google Maps