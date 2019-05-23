Cold case breakthrough: Acquitted Russell St bomber charged over gang rape

A man acquitted over the Russell Street bombing will return to court today after being charged over the cold case abduction and gang rape of two women.

Peter Komiazyk, 61, spent the night behind bars after he was refused bail in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last night.

He and his co-accused, 56 year old Craig Minogue, have both been charged with 38 offences over two violent assaults — one in South Yarra in 1985 and the second allegedly at Minogue’s Nunawading home a year later.

In each incident, they’re accused of dragging their victims off the street and gang raping them, before showering the women and dumping them in nearby streets.

The court was told the second victim was reporting the attack at the Russell Street police complex when the bomb exploded.

Komiazyk, who was acquitted over the Russell Street bombing, will face a filing hearing this morning.

Meanwhile, Minogue, who is serving a life sentence for the bombing, will appear in June.