That’s officially the coldest Melbourne has been in seven years
Melbourne has shivered through its coldest morning in seven years.
A frost warning was in place as Melbourne’s temperature dipped to 2.1° at 7.30am, with a ‘feels like’ temperature of -1.1°.
That’s the lowest temperature recorded in Melbourne since 1.8° in 2013.
At Ballarat it dropped to -3.2° at 5.30am with a ‘feels like’ temperature of -6.4°, the coldest day there in at least three years.
Despite the freezing start, Melbourne can expect its warmest day in a week.
“Once that fog clears we should see mostly sunny skies,” Tom Delamotte from the Bureau of Meteorology told Ross and John.
COLD SPOTS
- Essendon: 0.3°
- Viewbank: 0.4°
- Coldstream: -3.2°
- Horsham: -2° (feels like -7°)
- Casterton: -2.7°
- Ruherglen: -3.2°
- Omeo: -4.6°
- Mt Buller: 0° (feels like -8°)