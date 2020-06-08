3AW
That’s officially the coldest Melbourne has been in seven years

8 hours ago
Ross and John

Melbourne has shivered through its coldest morning in seven years.

A frost warning was in place as Melbourne’s temperature dipped to 2.1° at 7.30am, with a ‘feels like’ temperature of -1.1°.

That’s the lowest temperature recorded in Melbourne since 1.8° in 2013.

At Ballarat it dropped to -3.2° at 5.30am with a ‘feels like’ temperature of -6.4°, the coldest day there in at least three years.

Despite the freezing start, Melbourne can expect its warmest day in a week.

“Once that fog clears we should see mostly sunny skies,” Tom Delamotte from the Bureau of Meteorology told Ross and John.

COLD SPOTS

  • Essendon: 0.3°
  • Viewbank: 0.4°
  • Coldstream: -3.2°
  • Horsham: -2° (feels like -7°)
  • Casterton: -2.7°
  • Ruherglen: -3.2°
  • Omeo: -4.6°
  • Mt Buller: 0° (feels like -8°)
