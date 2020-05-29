Coles announces changes to COVID-19 rules at their supermarkets, launches ‘best buys’ program

Coles is lifting all product restrictions at their supermarkets from Monday.

It means there’ll no longer be a limit to how much pasta, eggs or toilet paper customers can buy.

The following Monday, customers will also be able to have their bags packed by staff again.

Coles is also launching “Coles best buys” which is designed to rival Aldi’s weekly specials.

At this stage it won’t be available at all stores, just the following:

Traralgon

Waurn Ponds

Cranbourne Park

Sunbury

South Morang

Craigieburn

Roxburgh Park

Brimbank

Oakleigh

Dandenong

Shepparton South

Lavington (NSW)

Shepparton

And it’s not the only news from the supermarket, which is also offering customers brand new bags for free to limit the spread of COVID-19.

