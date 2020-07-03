3AW
Coles confirms distribution issue following coronavirus outbreak

34 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street

Coles supermarkets are struggling to replenish stock, but it doesn’t appear to be because of panic-buying.

Drew told Tom Elliott he could not find many essential items at the Hastings store.

He said a staff member had told him it was because the supermarket was having distribution issues following the COVID-19 outbreak at its Laverton centre.

“There was bugger all there,” he told 3AW Drive.

Coles confirmed a reduced numbers of workers at the distribution centre had “temporarily impacted our ability to replenish our Victorian stores with chilled and fresh produce lines.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
