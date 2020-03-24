Coles introduces dedicated shopping hour for healthcare workers

Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images

Coles will open exclusively to healthcare and emergency services workers who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic twice a week.

Beginning this Thursday, supermarkets across the country will only be open to emergency services and health workers from 7am to 8am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To gain entry, doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, firefighters and emergency service workers will have to show their AHPRA card, workplace ID, or be wearing their work uniform when they attend the supermarket.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings will continue to be dedicated to special shopping hours for the elderly and disabled.

“We know these workers are incredibly busy and hope that providing them with a dedicated hour at the beginning of the day to shop will make their lives a little easier and support the vital work they are doing every day,” Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.