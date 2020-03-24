3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Coles introduces dedicated shopping hour..

Coles introduces dedicated shopping hour for healthcare workers

3 hours ago
3AW News

Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images

Coles will open exclusively to healthcare and emergency services workers who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic twice a week.

Beginning this Thursday, supermarkets across the country will only be open to emergency services and health workers from 7am to 8am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To gain entry, doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, firefighters and emergency service workers will have to show their AHPRA card, workplace ID, or be wearing their work uniform when they attend the supermarket.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings will continue to be dedicated to special shopping hours for the elderly and disabled.

“We know these workers are incredibly busy and hope that providing them with a dedicated hour at the beginning of the day to shop will make their lives a little easier and support the vital work they are doing every day,” Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.