Coles slammed for treatment of 70-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease

A Melbourne man has slammed Coles for the way his 70-year-old father was treated while struggling to use the QR code outside a store.

Mark’s father, who has Parkinson’s disease, did not understand how to use the QR code at the entrance of Coles in Knox City.

Mark says staff were rude and aggressive towards his father, and didn’t help him at all.

“My dad was getting very nervous and he got his phone out of the little pocket in his walker,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“He forgot his phone because he was so nervous.”

The 70-year-old was directed to use the paper check in system, but struggled due to his Parkinson’s and Dupuytren’s contracture, which has caused his hands to form permanent fists.

“He struggled to write down his details because his hands are that bad,” Mark said.

“There was no help whatsoever.

“He felt scared and now he doesn’t want to go back to Coles and he thinks he’s going to get banned.

“It’s not right. You don’t treat people like that.”

Coles says it is “sad to hear of the experience” and is looking into the incident to “ensure nothing like this happens again”.

Press PLAY below to hear Mark tell Neil Mitchell about the ordeal

FULL STATEMENT FROM COLES:

We were sad to hear of the experience of one of our valued customers. We want our team to always make sure we are making it as easy as possible for our customers to comply with QR code and sign in requirements.

We are looking into it from a store level to ensure nothing like this happens again.